Rock County courts

RONALD L. MATHEWS, 54, of 823 N. Henke Road, Town of Harmony, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 45 days jail with Huber.

TOUSSAINT L. MINETT, 49, of 1210 Kellogg Ave. Apt. 1, Janesville, felony bail-jumping, one year jail. Charges of two counts felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DANIS E. ORTIZ, 23, of 617 Chestnut St., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

JACOB J. M. SMITH, 26, of 6219 S. Highway 51 Lot 56, Janesville, misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor unlawful phone use, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

ASHLEY M. TURNER-JESTER, 34, of 200 E. highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony retail theft dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH D. WILLIAMS, 28, of 11452 N. Dondor Ave., Edgerton, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two years’ probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

LESLY G. ANDUGAGA-COLIN, 20, of 527 S. Second St., Delavan, felony possession of marijuana with intent as party to crime, two years’ probation. Charges of felony bail-jumping, two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana and two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

NICOLE M. BAKER, 34, of 1140 Bloomingfield Drive #9, Whitewater, felony theft at business setting, four years’ probation.

CORY J. BEASTER, 38, of 512 E. North St., Whitewater, two counts felony take and drive vehicle without consent, 90 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony take and drive vehicle without consent, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor take and drive vehicle without consent-abandon vehicle dismissed but read into court record.

DOMINIC A. GARITE, 27, of N1487 Hillside Blvd., Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger second offense, 90 days jail with Huber.

DOUGLAS D. KELLEY, 22, of 170 N. Hyer Lane #7, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months and 10 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JOHN R. LEECE, 24, of 510 Park Lane, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense dismissed but read into court record.

ANDREI MURILLO, 25, of 408 S. Main St,. Delavan, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

NICHOLAS R.J. PERKINS, 26, of 915 E. Clay St., Whitewater, felony maintain drug trafficking place, 90 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of nitrous oxide, misdemeanor possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.

STEVEN M. PRITCHARD, 35, of N1271 Maple Road, Genoa city, felony sex offender failure to update information, three years prison, three years extended supervision, one year jail with Huber and three years’ probation.

STEPHEN E. QUICK, 23, of W5266 Lakevielle Road, Walworth, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 90 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of felony burglary of building or dwelling dismissed but read into court record.

DANIEL A. RODRIGUEZ, 33, of 2568 Honey Creek Circle Apt. #31, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.