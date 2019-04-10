Rock County courts

JASON A. BOWLING, 38, of 112 W. Fulton St., Apt. 2, Edgerton, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail-jumping, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.

DALTON S. BRAY, 30, of 205 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

SARAI L. CLARK, 17, of 2423 Woodlane Drive #5, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation.

KENNETH R. GRIMES SR., 48, 451 N. Pearl St., Janesville, two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, two years prison, two years extended supervision and six years’ probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JESS A. HURLEY, 41, of 1719 Tamarack Lane, Janesville, felony battery law enforcement officer, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, one year jail with Huber and five years’ probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, felony false imprisonment, felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JOSHUAH A. JACKSON, 32, of 2900 Kennedy Road, Apt. 2, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, two years’ probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment, felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

MAKENZEE L. JACOBSON, 20, of 2423 S. River Road, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

LACY M. KELLOGG, 29, of 1223 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of cocaine, one year probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, two counts felony maintain drug trafficking place and felony possession of cocaine with intent dismissed but read into court record.

CAMRON Z. MCGOVERN, 19, of 981 Stark Road, Milton, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

TREVOR A. OLESTON, 31, of 3219 E. Rotamer Road, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JORDAN D. QUILLMAN, 26, of 2407 Holiday Drive, misdemeanor theft of movable property under $2,500 and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

CHAD T. TADDER, 39, of 19 Northside Drive, Milton, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, two years and six months prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony take and drive vehicle without consent, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

KYLE D. TERRY, 24, of 525 S. Orchard St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor computer message threating injury or harm dismissed but read into court record.

ISAAC W. TORRES, 27, of 200 E. highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony second degree reckless homicide as party to crime, 15 years prison and 10 years extended supervision.

ASHLEY L. VANCE-JENKINS, 31, of 1704 Wright Road, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor resisting an officer, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DEVIN A. VARNEY, 24, of 122 Oakwood Ave., Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offence and misdemeanor resisting and officer, one year jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

JULIA K. CVICKER, 19, of W7911 Territorial Road, Delavan, charges of two counts felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JOSUE HERNANDEZ, 26, of 473 E. Geneva St. Lot #31, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor resisting an officer, 80 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

QUINN A. HICKEY, 19, of 206 N. Main St., Walworth, charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

JUSTIN L. HORNER, 28, of N9188 Old Highway P, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.