Rock County courts

MEGAN E. BENNETT, 36, of 2934 S. Caroline St., Orfordville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH E. CROTTY, 56, of 624 Williams St., Janesville, misdemeanor violate harassment restraining order, 30 days jail with Huber.

KODY W. FINFROCK, 20, of 2017 Joliet St., Janesville, charges of misdemeanor computer message threaten injury or harm, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two counts misdemeanor unlawful phone use and 11 counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

STEVEN R. KIRKPATRICK, 56, of 1420 Oakland, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charges of felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CESAR LAVARIEGA, 28, of 124 Pearl St., Sharon, felony cause child to view sexual activity, nine months jail with Huber after three months and three years’ probation. Charge of felony soliciting a child for prostitution dismissed but read into court record.

TERESA J. LINDLOFF, 49, of 223 Union St. Apt. 3, Janesville, charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

SETH T. MARSDEN, 34, of 788 Hillside Road, Edgerton, felony burglary of building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft of movable property, six months jail with Huber and four years’ probation.

JOSEPH L. OLSON, 34, of 14522 W. Hafeman Road, Brodhead, felony burglary of building or dwelling and felony misappropriate ID information, five years prison and five years extended supervision. Charges of felony burglary of building or dwelling, felony possession of burglarious tools, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

LAMPHAMH PHIMMASORN, 33, of 413 Center Ave., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor lewd/lascivious behavior-exposure and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months and 90 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

ANTHONY W. POLLOCK, 31, of 1937 Alden Road. Apt. D, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 14 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

FRANCISCO RAMOS JR., 42, of 437 Harding St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 120 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content dismissed.

CRYSTAL A. ROTH, 26, of 411 E. Church St., Orfordville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed.

ROBERT J. SCHUH, 74, of 1807 Royal Oaks Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with three years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor hit and run dismissed and felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

LAKESHA E. TURNER, 39, of 1312 Hamilton Ave. Apt. 105, Janesville, misdemeanor hit and run, 10 days jail with Huber and one year probation.

DABRIN D.E. WATTERS, 22, of 1223 Ravine St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, one year probation.

TRUMAN A. WORACHEK, 28, of 1122 N. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber.

Walworth County jail

DESIREE S. BLACKBURN, 26, of 111 Cumming St. #4, Delavan, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, two years’ probation.

BRITTANY A. FELLETI, 26, of 100 Skyline Drive Apt. 28, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

ROGER F. GARITE III, 30, of N1487 Hillside Blvd. P.O. Box 1031, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, 60 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

JUSTIN J. HAUS, 24, of 404 N. Margeret St., Darien, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

ALYSSA J. HERSRUD, 19, of c/o Walworth County Jail, 1770 County Road NN, Elkhorn, felony escape criminal arrest and misdemeanor battery, two years prison, nine months jail, two years extended supervision and three years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JENSEN L. HOLWICK, 27, of N1135 Wisconsin Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, 14 months jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

KARLA E. JARAMILLO, 19, of 1501 N. Harmony Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense dismissed but read into court record.

REGINALD R. KELLY, 21, of N2440 Ara Glen Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor take/drive vehicle without consent, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation.

ANTHONY F. MARNETT, 52, of 222 S. Lewis St. #7, Elkhorn, three counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor retail theft and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six years prison, nine months jail with Huber, four years extended supervision and five years’ probation.

ALIJAH A. PETERS, 21, of 129 S. Prairie St. D, Whitewater, misdemeanor possession f marijuana and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 30 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

DANIEL G. SALDANHA, 34, of N541 Zenda Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of felony drive or operate vehicle without consent dismissed but read into court record.

ALLEN J. SORENSON, 32, of 53 ½ N. Janesville, Milton, felony trafficking of a child, five years prison and 10 years extended supervision. Charges of felony use a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

DAKOTA J. VANDELEYGRAAF, 25, of 208 W. Whitewater St. 1, Whitewater, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber and two years’ probation.