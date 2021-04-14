Rock County courts
MARK E. HELMER, 52, of 420 N. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL B. HENRY, 60, of 3219 Stellar Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense dismissed.
RAYMOND HERNANDEZ, 39, of 329 S. Main St., Janesville, charge of misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order0injunction dismissed but read into court record.
AMANDA K. KIND, 36, of 1408 W. Court St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
DAKOTA H. LUND, 22, of 114 S. Academy St. Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and seven counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID A. NOLTE, 27, of N2441 County GG, Brodhead, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol fourth offense, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
BRIAN J. PALUCH, 36, of 2402 Hawaii Drive, Janesville, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor theft of moveable property, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
HANDY V. PAYTON, 46, of 232 N. Terrace St., Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
SKYLER N. PLOOF, 19, of 214 S. Pearl St. Upper, Janesville, felony burglary-armed with dangerous weapon, felony possession of firearm-adjudicated delinquent of a felony, four counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with a minor passenger, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property, misdemeanor theft of movable property, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 13 months jail and five years probation. Charges of felony robbery with use of force, felony possession of narcotic drugs, seven counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and seven counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JEROME F. SKOLASKI, 46, of 10236 E. County A, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail with Huber.
KACI A. SPACH, 26, of 112 Water St., Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CORVASIE S. WEAVER, 25, of 613 W. Racine St., Janesville, felony second degree reckless homicide, 10 years prison and 10 years extended supervision.
Walworth County courts
CHRISTOPHER R. ALEXANDER, 34, OF 3092 Main St. #11, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order-injunction and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, three months jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ISABELLA M. GATCH, 20, of 527 Autumn Drive, Apt. 207, Delavan, felony possession of marijuana with intent, 18 months probation.
ROBERT R. KRAAYVANGER, 47, of 909 Gorman St. #6, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping, 40 days jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
SHOCK N. LEITNER, 40, of 502 Park Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, three days jail. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.