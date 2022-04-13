Rock County
SARAH E. BUCKLER, 28, of 8949 E. Stateline Road, Clinton, misdemeanor battery, one year probation.
PHILLIP B. CONAWAY, 35, of 222 N. Franklin St. #204, Janesville, felony retail theft, three years probation. Charges of felony retail theft and misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
CRANE A. HERR, 31, of 2428 S. Dickey Road, Brodhead, felony repeated sexual assault of same child, 10 years prison and 10 years extended supervision. Charges of four counts felony expose child to harmful material and three counts felony repeated sexual assault of same child dismissed but read into court record.
TIAUNNA O. HUGHES, 19, of 509 E. Milwaukee St. Apt. 6, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL J. JOHNSON, 24, of 468 W. Racine St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record and charge of felony take and drive vehicle without consent dismissed.
TERRY J. KNAPP, 36, of 2864 W. court St. Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting an officer, two years probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
BRIAN G. MIKKELSON, 49, of 6322 N. Curtis Drive, Evansville, charges of seven counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
SAMONE N. MILLER, 32, of 320 Lincoln St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor theft of movable property, 18 months prison, three years extended supervision and two years probation. Charges of felony operate with restricted controlled substance fifth or sixth offense, 26 counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft-false representation, four counts misdemeanor retail theft, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES R. SILHA, 34, of 4831 W. Brown Deer Lane, Janesville, felony drive or operate vehicle without consent, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, three counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two years prison, two years extended supervision, three months jail four years probation. Charges of two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
CAMDON R. STEWART, 44, of 1116 W. Wall St., Janesville, misdemeanor carrying a concealed knife, one year probation.
Walworth County
ALAN H. BAUER, 45, of 635 E. Wisconsin Ave., Delavan, felony battery by prisoners and felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, three years prison, three years extended supervision, three months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
DAKOTA L. CARDENAS, 23, of 31 N. Walworth St. Lower 1, Darien, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months probation.
ZAKARY R. FIBISH, 29, of N6476 Highway 12, Elkhorn, charges of felony escape-criminal arrest and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
JACLYN R. MARQUARDT, 33, of 1201 County H, Unit C22, Genoa City, misdemeanor theft of movable property, one month jail.
ROBERTO L. ULPIANO, 58, of 606 Hoskins St., Lake Geneva, charges of misdemeanor operate without valid license and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.