Rock County court listings
JESS A. HURLEY, 42, of 1719 Tamarack Lane, Janesville, felony use oleoresin device-harm/crime, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years prison, three years extended supervision and nine months jail. Charges of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor felon use oleoresin device dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID F. MCGUIRE, 38, of 125 S. Gilbert St., Footville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision.
WHITNEY C. PINNEY, 31, of 915 Caroline St., Janesville, felony retail theft and misdemeanor retail theft, 30 months probation.
KAYLA R. RAMIREZ, 19, of 320 Tyrrell Court Apt. 3, Delavan, felony possession of marijuana with intent and felony possession of LSD with intent, nine months jail with Huber and six years probation. Charges of felony maintain drug trafficking place and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
MERCEDES D. OESTREICH, 28, of 1770 County Trunk NN, Walworth County Jail, Elkhorn, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, 16 days jail.