Rock County courts
TOMMY R. COUNTS, 38, of 200 Highway 14, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense and two counts felony bail jumping, 18 months prison and 18 months extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense, four counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
RICHARD P. GUSKI JR., 47, of 7810 N. Moore Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
AUBREY E. MASON, 33, of 223 Quigley St., Edgerton, felony possession of methamphetamine, 18 months probation.
DEVAN J. RHYNER, 29, of 2755 Bond Place, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
AMBER L. HAASE, 43, of 124 S. Fifth St., Delavan, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription dismissed but read into court record.
ISRAEL HERNANDEZ, 28, of 127 N. Walworth St. 1C, Darien, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one month jail and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
JORGE HUERTA-BONILLA, 26, OF w6816 w. Geneva Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber.
JEFFREY T. LARAK, 28, of N3155 County H, Watershed Lodge, Lake Geneva, felony aggravated battery-intend great bodily harm and felony first degree recklessly endangering safety, one year jail with Huber and 12 years probation.
JESSE J. MESSIER, 38, of 225 Country Club Drive #3A, Lake Geneva, felony possession of marijuana second offense, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RIGOBERTO MORENO, 22, of 159A Seymour St., Sharon, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order-injunction, two years prison, two years extended supervision and nine months jail. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
GERRICK R. RICHEY, 30, of 624 Farley Ave. Apt. 6, Delavan, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail with Huber.
RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ, 23, of 1380 W. Main St., Apt. 216, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
FRANCISCO J. ROJASANZALDO, 28, of 755 N. Tratt St., Lot 127, Whitewater, two counts misdemeanor operate without valid license, 20 days jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.