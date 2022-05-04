Rock County
MICHAEL L. BOARDMAN, 65, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, felony first degree child sex assault, six years prison and five years extended supervision.
DAN E. BOLCH, 55, of 63 Braeburn Way, Evansville, misdemeanor hit and run, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor hit and run dismissed but read into court record.
JORDAN E. BONNER NELSON, 33, OF 1410 s. Osborne Ave., Janesville, felony receiving stolen property and two counts felony bail jumping, four years probation. Charges of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, felony bail jumping and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFREY C. BRAGER, 24, of 174 Lincoln St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID W. DEWEY, 34, of 703 Swallow Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and five counts misdemeanor theft-movable property, one month jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ANDEIS R. DIXON, 57, of 7 N. Academy St. #9, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 29 days jail and two years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE N. DUFOUR, 35, of 126 ½ W. Fulton St., Apt. A, Edgerton, felony strangulation and suffocation, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JASON E. HOFER, 38, of W9192 State Road 106, Edgerton, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
DEVIN D. HOWARD, 29, of 205 Marlboro Ave., Edgerton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
TROY A. KRAMER, 46, of 11 N. Fifth St., Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL E. NIGHTINGALE, 41, of 610 Skyview Drive, Milton, misdemeanor theft in business setting and misdemeanor retail theft, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor theft in business setting dismissed but read into court record.
PAUL D. OLSEN, 49, of 1737 Tamarack Lane, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.
BEVERLY J. ONWILER, 64, of 1310 Lapham St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor negligent operation of motor vehicle, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
KIRK D. PFISTERER, 52, of 977 Industrial Court, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two months jail with Huber.
PATRICK M. PHILLIPS, 22, of 6210 S. Highway 51, Town of Rock, felony attempt child abuse-intentionally cause harm, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping, three months jail and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor computer message-threaten/injury or harm and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
STEVEN J. RAST, 57, of 366 Linn St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, six months jail with Huber and two years probation.
JERMELL H. SLEDGE, 45, of 2212 Pine View Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor resisting an officer, one month jail.
AUSTIN K. SMITH, 32, of 4544 Highway 14, Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft, one month jail.
KORBYN J. SQUIRES, 21, of 2025 W. Wall St., Apt. 4, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
KATRINA D. THOMPSON, 37, of 493 Hartwell St., Apt. 9, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 20 days jail with Huber.
RYAN C. WEAVER, 33, OF 303 S. Ringold St., Janesville, charges of two counts misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
MARTINEZ M. WHITE, 33, of 612 S. Locust St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and felony possession of narcotic drugs, one year jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
JORDAN M. WILLIAMS, 29, of 2323 Harvard Drive #25, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
PACEY A. ARMSTRONG, 17, of c/o parents 130 N. Wakely St., Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 10 days jail with Huber.
DEREK J. BEASTER, 44, of 512 E. North St., Whitewater, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two days jail and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
CESAR L. BERNAL, 21, of 126 Beloit St., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
RONALD A. BLOOM, 43, of 203 S. Curtis St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one week jail and two years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
ANDREW B. CARBAJAL, 30, of 425 E. First Ave. 8, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
HECTOR R. CARDONA, 19, of 117 S. Fifth St., Delevan, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DUSTIN T. CULLINS, 34, of 1109 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor hit and run, three years prison, three years extended supervision and three months jail. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor operate without valid license and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER A. DOSTAL RIGGS BOSS, 29, of N9309 Knuteson Drive, Whitewater, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years probation.
JUSTIN W. ECKERT, 26, of 1423 S. Willard Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, two months jail.
MARTEN K. HESTER, 59, of 160 S. Whiton St., Whitewater, felony operating while intoxicated cause injury second offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony prohibited blood alcohol content cause injury, misdemeanor, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
REBECCA L. SCHULZ, 26, of 884 S. Janesville St. 101, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
AMILIA C. SHAFER, 34, of 2867 Edwards St., Apt. 6, East Troy, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months jail and four years probation. Charges of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH D. SHAFFER, 35, of W9086 County B, Sharon, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, three years prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of felony take and drive vehicle without consent second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor operating while revoke dismissed but read into court record.
JUSTIN D. ZAMIAR, 27, of 319A S. Cottage St,. Whitewater, misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor carry concealed weapon dismissed but read into court record.