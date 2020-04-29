Rock County courts
KHRISTIAN R. DEARBORN, 31, of 2204 Bond Place, felony take and drive vehicle without consent and misdemeanor resisting an officer, two years probation. Charges of two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
PATRICK M. PHILLIPS, 20, OF 6219 S. Highway 51, Lot 108, Janesville, misdemeanor computer message threaten/injury or harm and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
STEVEN RAYMOND, 30, of 114 N. Palm St., Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft and two counts bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.
PHARON J. VOEGELI, 40, of 5719 W. Fenrick Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated seventh offense, four years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content seventh offense and two counts misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.
JAJUAN A. WILLIAMS, 26, of 416 Johnson St., Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, three years prison and five years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver schedule I, II narcotics and felony manufacture/deliver cocaine dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
BRIAN R, KOEHLER, 39, of 903 Wells St. 6, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail.
SANDRO F. PINEDA, 42, of 126 S. Fourth St., Delavan, felony take and drive vehicle without consent, 0 days jail and two years probation.