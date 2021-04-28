Rock County courts
ANDREA E. ARTHUR, 39, of 718 Williams St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 18 months probation.
COLE W. BENASH, 45, of 1910 S. Walnut St., Janesville, eight counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail and four years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, 16 counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JOHNNY W. BOSCHMA, 23, of 6219 S. Highway 51, Lot 311, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and three counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, one month jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and six counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
MEGAN M. BUCK, 29, of 3501 N. Hackbarth Road, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation.
TYLER J. FRUSHER, 24, of 815 N. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JUSTIN M. GILLESPIE, 35, of 2537 Riverview Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAL J. GUZMAN, 19, of 517 ½ Jackson St., Janesville, felony arson of building without owner’s consent and felony burglary of building or dwelling, five years prison and 10 years extended supervision. Charge of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor negligent handling of burning material dismissed but read into court record.
CODY A. HELWIG, 22, of 1020 S. Cherry St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor knowingly violate child abuse order-injunction and misdemeanor knowingly violate child abuse order-temporary restraining order, 18 months probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor knowingly violate child abuse order-injunction, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
NICHOLAS W. JAMES, 34, of 812 Sherman Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JARED K. LAWVER, 23, of 108 Lord St., Edgerton, misdemeanor resisting an officer, one year probation. Charge of forfeiture trespass to land-remain after notice dismissed but read into court record.
SCOTT W. MARFILIUS, 57, of 3230 Midvale Drive #15, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 70 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
KENNETH D. MILLER, 31, of 716 Miller Ave,. Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
NICHOLAS L. PETERSON, 29, of 2107 S. Terrace St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor resisting an officer, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA M. PIPPENGER, 35, of Janesville, felony possession of cocaine with intent, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
CODY M. PROCHNOW, 17, of 2917 N. Hall Road, Whitewater, three counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, two years probation. Charge of felony burglary-arm self with dangerous weapon dismissed but read into court record.
SCOTT M. REPLOGLE, 51, of 4915 W. Walker St., Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
JOSEPH P. DOBBINS, 34, of 808 Maxwell St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
SHAWN M. FAUST, 59, of W3874 Kelly Road, Lake Geneva, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order-temporary restraining order and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber. Charges of three counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, four counts misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order-injunction and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES JOSEPH, 35, of W1621 S. Shore Drive, East Troy, misdemeanor hit and run, one month jail with Huber.
JOSE M. MARTINEZ, 39, of 331 S. Eighth St., Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and one year probation.
MICHAEL C. RYGIEL, 30, of W4404 Laurel St. Upper, Williams Bay, felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation and felony causing mental harm to child dismissed but read into court record.
TERRY W. WINANS, 64, of 123 Turtle Creek Drive #2, Delavan, felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, felony throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, six months jail and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.