Rock County
JOSHUA D. BARR, 35, of 1531 E. Conde St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery, two years probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed.
KENAN L. CLEMONS, 19, of 411 S. Academy St., Janesville, felony attempt second degree intentional homicide, 20 years prison and 10 years extended supervision. Charges of felony operate without consent-possess weapon, felony burglary of building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
ERIC N. EISFELDT, 21, of 1214 S. Cherry St., Janesville misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, two years probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed.
BENJAMIN S. HIRTE, 38, of 2806 E. Wood Trail, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two weeks jail and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
GAGE L. HOLMES, 29, of 830 Harding St. #204, Janesville, felony first degree recklessly endangering safety, two years prison and three years extended supervision.
BRANDON J. KENNEDY, 31, of 7224 Highway 51, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
ESMERALDA N. MENDOZA, 19, of 321 S. Franklin St., Janesville, misdemeanor carry concealed weapon and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months probation. Charge of felony possession of electric weapon dismissed but read into court record.
NICOLE L. PEREZ, 38, of 1404 Church St., Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charge of felony aggravated battery-intend bodily harm dismissed.
JACOB J. PURNELL, 30, of 11028 W. Dallman Road, Edgerton, five counts felony bail jumping, three counts misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of two counts felony strangulation and suffocation, eight counts felony bail jumping, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
CHEROKEE A. SCARBROUGH, 26, of 1810 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop, five days jail with Huber.
JONATHAN R. TOWNSEND, 32, of 3520 Royal Road, Janesville, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two years probation. Charges of felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
JUAN C. CASTILLO, 34, of N2020 County H, Lot 561, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
KOTY M. DIAZ, 29, of 952 S. Terrace St., Janesville, charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH B. ELLEFSEN, 36, of 140 Prairie St., Sharon, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor battery, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
SEVERINO ESPINOZA, 48, of 830 Hazel Ridge Road, Apt. 1104, Elkhorn, misdemeanor battery, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DAVID J. KEEGAN, 22, of 1037 W. Starin Road 207, Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver psilocin and felony possess psilocin with intent, nine months jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of three counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, felony manufacture/deliver psilocin, felony possess marijuana with intent and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL A. KLUG, 38, of 141 Oak St., Whitewater, two counts felony second degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.