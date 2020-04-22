Rock County courts
CULLEN B. KOVACH, 18, of 218 Riverside St., Janesville, felony first degree child sexual assault, five years probation. Charges of felony second degree sexual assault with use of force, felony battery to law enforcement officer and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ISAIAH M. MONOSSO, 17, of 4700 Highway 14 #6, Janesville, two counts felony battery by prisoners, felony prisoner throw/expel bodily substances, six counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor battery, one year prison, two years extended supervision, nine months jail and four years probation. Charges of felony substantial battery with intended bodily harm, felony prisoner throw/expel bodily substances, felony strangulation and suffocation, seven counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.