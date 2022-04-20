Rock County
MEGAN M. GARBER, 31, of 1419 Wolcott St., Janesville, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two years prison, two years extended supervision and 45 days jail. Charges of operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MELISSA M. LOWNIK, 34, of 233 Edison Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
TIMOTHY J. MCADORY JR., 27, of 550 S. Main St. #3, Janesville, misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor credit card-fraudulent use dismissed but read into court record.
KENNETH E. SUTHERLAND, 41, of 3704 Steward St., Apt. 3, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation. Charge of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.
TIMOTHY L. TROON JR., 33, of 1101 N. Pass St., Edgerton, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, 18 months prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
DAMIEN S. WALLS, 28, of 506 Roosevelt Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
BENJAMIN J. ZIGLER, 36, of 26 Orchard Row, Milton, misdemeanor battery, two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
Walworth County
MICHELLE S. HEUSER, 61, of 2313 Prairie View Drive, Delavan, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content and felony operate with restricted controlled substance fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL L. MOSS, 45, of 346 S. Cottage St., Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest dismissed but read into court record.
CURT D. PATRICK, 38, of 225 S. Maple Lane, Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony possess cocaine with intent, nine months jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
ALEJANDRO G. QUIJANO, 56, of 621 N. Lincoln St. #5, Elkhorn, felony stalking, 18 months prison, two years extended supervision, six months jail and three years probation.