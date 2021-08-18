Rock County courts
AMANDA M. FORSTER, 32, of 328 E. Centerway, Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber.
Walworth County courts
PEDRO ARANDA, 35, of 1114 Whispering Pines Drive, Delavan, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, three counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, three counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RENDA A. BELAIR, 37, of 539 W. Caine St. 104, Whitewater, charges of misdemeanor prostitution/sexual gratification, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE Z. BYBEE, 21, of N9080 County Es, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
PEDRO J. GONZALEZ, 32, of 433 Autumn Drive 106, Delavan, felony misappropriate ID info, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated win minor passenger second offense, six months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of two counts felony misappropriate ID info, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB T. HESPE, 35, of 515 S. Franklin St., Whitewater, felony intimidate victim/threaten force, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years prison, two years extended supervision and two years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ADRIEENE Y. NOLAN, 25, of 453 Wilson Ave., Janesville, felony fail/report to jail, six months jail.
STEVEN M. TRACY, 62, of 4104 Orange St., Delavan Township, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation.
DALE R. WARNER, 48, of 268 S. Janesville St., Whitewater, felony possess firearm, two years probation.
TIANA L. WILLIAMS, 31, of 915 Nelson Ave., Milton, felony possess firearm, two month jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.