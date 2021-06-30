Rock County courts
CHRISTOPHER B. ASH, 34, of 152 S. High St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
ROBERT T. BAKER, 74, of 2003 Ice Age Way, Janesville, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years probation. Charges of three counts felony second degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.
SEAN P. BRACE, 42, of 4920 E. Rotamer Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and misdemeanor hit and run dismissed but read into court record.
JEREMIAH M. CALKINS, 44, of 3238 Westminster Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
RUDI A. GARCIA, 31, of 751 Stafford Road, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 19 months probation. Charge of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm dismissed.
SCOTT R. GUMBLE, 57, of 336 N. Washington St., Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana and felony possess firearm-convicted of a felony, three years probation. Charge of felony possession of marijuana with intent dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL MCKINLEY HUGHES, 47, of 320 S. Jackson St., Janesville, felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm, 30 months probation.
TIAUNNA O. HUGHES, 18, of 509 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LUCAS A. JACOBSON, 24, of 1408 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, felony first degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs and three counts felony forgery-uttering, five years prison, five years extended supervision and five years probation. Charges of four counts felony forgery-uttering, felony misappropriate ID info-avoid penalty, three counts misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
AARON T. KLINGAMAN, 39, of 3917 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 45 days jail with Huber.
ISAIAHS J. ORTEGA, 26, of 131 Milwaukee Road #8, Clinton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 10 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JAMIE A. POFAHL, 40, of 1223 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, felony maintain drug trafficking place, felony possession of cocaine/coca second offense or more, two counts felony retail theft and six counts felony bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charges of 12 counts felony bail jumping, three counts misdemeanor retail theft and two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
CAMDON R. STEWART, 44, of Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, one day jail and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CHAD T. TADDER, 41, of 1529 Woodman Road, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth Count courts
BLAKE R. HESSE, 59, of 136 Fox Lane, Walworth, charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL L. KROHN, 50, of 717 N. Patricia St., Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated seventh, eighth or ninth offense, four years prison and five years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content seventh, eighth or ninth offense dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL F. LEMUS, 27, of 1023 N. Church St., Apt. 201, Elkhorn, charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH S. MONTALTO IV, 34, of W3381 Piper Road, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 10 days jail.
ROBERT L. SCHWARTZ, 33, of N1183 Linden Road, Pell Lake, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order second offense or more dismissed but read into court record.
CHAD J. WIEDENHOEFT, 39, of W9371 Island Road, Whitewater, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.