Rock County courts
ANTOINE ALPHONSE, 50, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, felony threat to law enforcement officer, 10 days jail and two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
ISAAC V. ANDERSON SR., 27, of 1253 N. Martin Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dis missed but read into court record.
WAYNE N. DRONSO III, 30, of 2309 Harvard Drive, Apt. 14, Janesville, misdemeanor financial transaction card-fraudulent use, one year probation.
MICHELLE S. FULTON, 57, of 3410 Crabapple Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, eight months jail with Huber.
JEREMY M. HANSON, 41, of 176 S. Franklin St. Upper Rear, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
TRENT A. HOLMES, 19, of 1390 E. MH Townline Road, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DEONTAY T. JONES, 19, of 830 Harding St., Apt. 102, Janesville, misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 18 months probation.
BENJAMIN A. SIME, 37, of 2558 W. Deer Path Trail, Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft, nine months jail with Huber. Charges of three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
STEPHANIE J. THOMPSON, 34, of 1814 Green Valley Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, four months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL A. WILLE, 41, of 1109 Jerome Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
KELSEY D. WILLIAMSON, 49, of 609 N. Pearl St., Janesville, felony possess narcotics with intent/deliver and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed.
Walworth County courts
AUSTIN M. FRALEY, 24, of 1628 Joliet St., Janesville, three counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two years probation.
CHRISTOPHER R. KIRCH, 36, of 1770 County NN, c/o Walworth County Jail, Elkhorn, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked, 16 months prison, 16 months extended supervision, six months jail and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
JASLYN M. KUNKEL, 34, of 614 S. Franklin St., Whitewater, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing, misdemeanor disorderly conduct an officer and misdemeanor retail theft, one month jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony child abuse-fail/prevent bodily harm, felony harboring/aiding a felon and four counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ALEJANDRO MERCADO, 31, of W5068 County Trunk B, Fontana, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber and two years probation.
KIRK P. MYERSON, 33, of 640 Partridge Parkway, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
CALEB M. OVERHAUG, 27, of 1574 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one month jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of threat battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; misdemeanor operating while revoked; misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order; and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
NATHAN D. SHARPE, 40, of 337 S. Eighth St., Delavan, charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL A. VELEZ, 47, of 211 E. Jefferson St., Apt. 10, Elkhorn, misdemeanor fail/report to county jail, 10 days jail with Huber.