Rock County courts
LEONORA S. BLAKLEY, 29, of 1407 Canyon Drive #1, Janesville, two counts felony robbery with use of force, four years probation. Charges of three counts felony armed robbery dismissed but read into court record.
EURA E. BURDINE, 48, of 123 Milwaukee St., Janesville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, three counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year jail. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and 12 counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RAYMOND HERNANDEZ, 40, of 329 S. Main St., Janesville, two counts felony stalking, four years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony burglary of building or dwelling and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
MICKEY R. PLOOF, 43, of 365 Swan Lane, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, felony operating while intoxicated sixth offense and two counts felony bail jumping, 42 months prison and six years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense, three counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BROCK T. WEAVER, 31, of 303 S. Ringold St., Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts bail jumping, one month jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
SCOTT A. BEGOR, 39, of 104 E. Walworth Ave. 304, Delavan, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, two years probation. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver heroin dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIAM R. BUDYCH, 52, of W4416 Laurel St., Lake Geneva, charges of three counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DYLAN J.M. HENZE, 27, of N343 County N, Whitewater, felony possess firearm-convicted of a felony and felony possession of methamphetamine, 18 months prison and 18 months extended supervision. Charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent, felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
SCOTT D. JAWORSKI, 40, of 213 Williams St., Apt. 7, Williams Bay, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one month jail and 18 months probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
LUIS F. JUAREZ, 27, of 815 Phoenix St., Apt. 3, Delavan Township, felony maintain drug trafficking place and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger, one month jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
PETER M. NOVAK, 61, OF 741 Arrowhead Drive, Fontana, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation.
JAIDEN L. PURNELL, 18, of W7941 Creek Road, Delavan, charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent, two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA R. WALTHER, 35, of 419 Autumn Drive 107, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail and 18 months probation.