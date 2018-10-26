Wisconsin Property Taxpayers announced Tuesday that Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, was named a Property Taxpayer Champion for his work in the 2017-18 legislative session.
According to a news release, Vruwink authored Assembly Bill 890, which created a $500 individual income tax deduction for low income residents in rural Wisconsin, according to a news release. The bill did not pass.
He also authored Assembly Bill 896 which would have granted an income tax credit to small businesses equal to the amount of their personal property tax burden. That bill did not pass.
Wisconsin Property Taxpayers represents the interests of commercial, agricultural and residential property taxpayers throughout the state, according to a news release.
Vruwink represents Wisconsin's 43rd Assembly District, which includes parts of Rock, Walworth, Dane and Jefferson counties.
