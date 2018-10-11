The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has endorsed Bryan Steil in the 1st Congressional District race, the Steil campaign announced Thursday.

Steil, a Republican, faces Democrat Randy Bryce in the Nov. 6 general election. The winner will replace Republican Rep. Paul Ryan.

“I will use my background in manufacturing to create high-wage jobs and prepare the workforce for the jobs of the future,” Steil stated in the news release.

“Bryan Steil has the experience, the dedication and the chops to make a real difference as a pro-jobs, pro-growth leader for Wisconsin,” John Kirchner, executive director of congressional and public affairs for the Midwest Regions, said in the release. “The 1st District would be well served by electing a problem-solver like Bryan to Congress."

