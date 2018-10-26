Gabriel Szerlong, Republican candidate for the state's 43rd Assembly seat, has received endorsements from four Republican lawmakers.
State Sen. Steve Nass, R-La Grange; Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva; Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton; and Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, endorsed Szerlong in a news release Friday.
“I am truly humbled and honored to have the full support of the region’s leaders," Szerlong said in the release. "These four dedicated leaders have been with me since the beginning. I cannot thank them enough.”
The 43rd Assembly District contains portions of Rock, Walworth, Dane and Jefferson counties.
