JANESVILLE

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., has announced he will conduct a telephone town hall for constituents Thursday evening.

Staffers for Steil, the 1st Congressional District representative from Janesville, say the Republican lawmaker has already held nine in-person town halls—at least one in each county in his district—and that he has previously held six telephone town halls.

Steil’s town hall is slated to start at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, pending the House's voting schedule, which can be “fluid” and change without advance notice.

According to the release, constituents who want to listen to the town hall or ask questions can do so by calling 877-229-8493 and entering the code 118308.