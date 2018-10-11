State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, has endorsed Troy Knudson for Rock County sheriff.
Knudson, a commander in the sheriff's office, is running as a Democrat against Capt. Jude Maurer, a Republican, in the Nov. 6 general election.
“Receiving the endorsement of Sen. Ringhand, who is such a respected leader in our community, is truly humbling,” Knudson said in a news release announcing the endorsement.
Ringhand is quoted saying, “I believe that Troy’s position and experiences uniquely qualify him to work cooperatively within our government, criminal justice system and community for positive changes as our next Rock County sheriff.”
