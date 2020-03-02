A Democrat vying for the nomination to represent the 1st Congressional District supports Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.
Two other Democrats in the race declined to say who they prefer as their party continues its primaries to pick a presidential nominee.
The winner of the 1st District primary will take on Republican Rep. Bryan Steil.
Josh Pade, a Kenosha attorney, said Thursday he supports Warren, with whom he became familiar over a decade ago.
Pade said he first heard of Warren, who taught at Harvard Law School, while he was attending nearby Suffolk Law School in Boston and admired her for warning about sub-prime lending and the impending financial crisis in the 2000s before it happened.
Pade said he likes Warren’s efforts to make the government work for people, which included her proposal for a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and later advising President Barack Obama’s administration as it created the bureau.
“I love most of the candidates, and I’ll probably support and fight for whoever our nominee is,” Pade said.
Angela Cunningham, another Kenosha attorney, said she does not endorse anyone in the presidential primary because the choices are changing daily, and: “I believe it is important to highlight my qualifications and values independently of the presidential campaigns.”
“I look forward to working with whoever becomes victorious,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham did endorse in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. She backed Ed Fallone, who lost in the primary.
Roger Polack, an attorney from Racine, is the third Democrat. His campaign manager, Christian Duffy, said in January that Polack is looking for someone “who is on the side of working families like the one he grew up in, someone committed to bringing down the cost of health care and prescription drugs and someone who is committed to breaking the special interest stranglehold on Washington, D.C.”
Duffy wrote in an email Monday: “Roger is still focused on his own race right now. He will absolutely support the Democratic nominee for president."
Wisconsin voters will be able to vote in the Democratic presidential primary on April 7.