Three candidates are running for the seat on the Rock County Board of Supervisors representing the city of Edgerton and some wards in the town of Fulton. The two candidates with the most votes in next Tuesday's primary election will face off April 5.
The three candidates include incumbent Danette Rynes and challengers Matt McIntyre and Debi Towns.
Danette Rynes
Since Danette Rynes was elected to county board in 2018, she said she's seen a lot of good things happen in Rock County and would like to see some other priorities of through.
“We’ve done a lot of the work with the pandemic,” Rynes said by ensuring COVID relief funds get to the Rock County Health Department.
"We help our residents a lot that way," she said.
Rynes said she pushed successfully to put $100,000 into an initiative to help the homeless in Rock County.
“I’m pretty passionate about workers rights, unions, public education and public safety,” Rynes said. “I’m passionate about everyone being able to have their voice heard whether (they're) in an elected (office) or not. I’m there for people to call me. I get phone calls all the time from people about different issues. I want to be a voice for everybody.”
Rynes is a certified mastectomy fitter for SSM Health for Southern Wisconsin.
“I’m the lady the ladies go to after they have a mastectomy and I fit them for prosthesis,” Rynes said.
Rynes went to high school in Stoughton and moved to Edgerton about 10 years ago. She's taken classes at both Madison Area Technical College and UW-Whitewater.
“I originally got into this because I was feeling strongly about affordable housing and quality health care for everyone,” Rynes said. “I think we're making a lot of headway on quality health care, but affordable housing has a long way to go.”
Debi Towns
Debi Towns, a former state lawmaker, recently retired for the second time from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. Prior to that she worked for the state of Wisconsin. In October, Towns and her husband moved to Edgerton.
Towns attended Edgerton High School as a teen and earned her undergraduate degree at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee. She did her graduate work at UW-Whitewater and also earned a doctorate from Cardinal Stritch.
She and her husband were farmers for 45 years on land west of Janesville.
“I think I have something to bring to the table, and now I have time since I retired," Towns said. "I have a professional background and experience in education, financial management and government accounting. I understand how counties are funded through the shared revenue programs and through county taxes.”
Towns served two two-year terms in the State Assembly the 43rd District representing the Rock County and Whitewater area. She lost re-election in 2006. Towns also served on the Edgerton School Board for several years.
Towns says she believes that counties are the “arms” of the state. Those arms extend the work of the state by serving residents primarily through social services and infrastructure.
“I love living in the county," she said. "I decided to retire in Rock County and would look forward to serving my neighbors."
Matt McIntyre
Matt McIntyre has been involved and engaged in Edgerton and Rock County politics for a long time. He served as the mayor of Edgerton from 1996 to 2006.
“I just enjoy doing good things for our community,” McIntyre said. “What we do in our communities affects the outlying area."
During his time as mayor, McIntyre said he had a great group of people on the city planning commission. He said he enjoyed making Edgerton an enjoyable and safe place to live.
McIntyre was born in Edgerton and went to school at UW-Whitewater, UW-Rock County and Blackhawk Technical College. He currently works for a plumbing and heating company in Madison.
“I’m genuinely very much interested in being on the Rock County Board and to lend my experience to help things happen at the county level,” McIntyre said.