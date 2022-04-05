JVG_220406_ELECTION03.jpg
A voter walks his ballot to the voting machine inside the Dr. D.H. Williams Rock County Resource Center during the spring election on Tuesday.

 Anthony Wahl

Here are the results of contested elections in outlying areas of Rock and Walworth counties in Tuesday's voting:

City of Edgerton, aldermanic District 2

>Tim Shaw (I): 172

Matt McIntyre: 122

City of Evansville, mayor

>Dianne C. Duggan: 638

Randall Lenz: 423

City of Evansville, aldermanic District 2

>Erika Stuart (I): 168

Write-in (Blake Winger was a registered write-in candidate): 80

City of Milton, City Council

>Eric Stockman: 586

>Lynda Clark (I): 502

Ryan Holbrook (I): 478

Annette R. Smith: 450

Evansville Community School District

>Dana Basch: 919

>John Rasmussen: 810

Ben Corridon: 685

Ian Sherren: 587

Village of Footville Board of Trustees

>Chuck Hagmann (I): 72

>Rich Woodstock: 70

>Nichole Conaway: 66

David Wells (I): 60

Mike Hoff: 49

Village of Orfordville Board of Trustees

>Dennis Burtness: 214

>Jason Knox (I): 166

>Chuck Boyce: 143

Don Cox: 131

Terry Gerber (I): 114

Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors

>Linda Ross: 536

>Carl McMillan (I): 457

Steve Heumiller (I): 355

Town of La Prairie

>Jeff Waller (I): 126

>Kirk Leach (I): 123

Delores Hahn: 53

Town of Lima Board of Supervisors, District 4

>Mike Newell: 104

Lee Taylor: 68

Clinton Community School District

>Write-in (Amy Brewer was a registered write-in candidate):466

>Kassie Shull (I): 440

Tim Thieding: 435

John Gracyalny (I): 422

City of Brodhead referendum

“Do you favor creation of the position of City Administrator for the City of Brodhead and an increase in the levy limit to fund the position?”

>No: 484

Yes: 166

School District of Brodhead referendum

“Shall the School District of Brodhead be authorized to exceed state revenue limits on a non-recurring basis by $1,750,000 in each of three (3) consecutive years for the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 school years to maintain school district facilities and programs?”

>Yes: 641

No: 524

Town of Porter referendum

“Shall the Town of Porter allow operation of ATVs and UTVs on certain town roads?”

>Yes: 151

No: 99

Rock County Board, District 3

>Debi Towns: 328

Danette Rynes (I): 283

Rock County Board, District 6

>Mary Mawhinney (I): 595

Carla Buchanan: 277

Rock County Board, District 7

>Ronald Woodman: 589

Mike Mulligan (I): 345

Rock County Board, District 8

>Rick Richard: 314

David Homan: 292

Walworth County

Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District 2

>Maria S. Lazar: 8,667

Lori Kornblum (I): 7,269

Town of Richmond Board of Supervisors, District 3

>Steven Wade (I): 202

Michael Bergman: 142

City of Lake Geneva mayor

>Charlene Klein (I): 907

Todd Krause: 858

Whitewater City Council, at-large

>Jim Allen (I): 710

Chuck Mills: 421

Whitewater Unified School District Board

>Miguel Aranda: 1,022

>Jennifer Kienbaum (I): 976

Joseph Kromholz (I): 964

Andrea Svec: 829

Delavan-Darien School District Board (top three are winners)

>Tiffany Schutt (I): 1,405

>Kevin Hermann (I): 1,256

>David Henriott (I): 1,172

Mike Schmidt: 916

