Here are the results of contested elections in outlying areas of Rock and Walworth counties in Tuesday's voting:
City of Edgerton, aldermanic District 2
>Tim Shaw (I): 172
Matt McIntyre: 122
City of Evansville, mayor
>Dianne C. Duggan: 638
Randall Lenz: 423
City of Evansville, aldermanic District 2
>Erika Stuart (I): 168
Write-in (Blake Winger was a registered write-in candidate): 80
City of Milton, City Council
>Eric Stockman: 586
>Lynda Clark (I): 502
Ryan Holbrook (I): 478
Annette R. Smith: 450
Evansville Community School District
>Dana Basch: 919
>John Rasmussen: 810
Ben Corridon: 685
Ian Sherren: 587
Village of Footville Board of Trustees
>Chuck Hagmann (I): 72
>Rich Woodstock: 70
>Nichole Conaway: 66
David Wells (I): 60
Mike Hoff: 49
Village of Orfordville Board of Trustees
>Dennis Burtness: 214
>Jason Knox (I): 166
>Chuck Boyce: 143
Don Cox: 131
Terry Gerber (I): 114
Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors
>Linda Ross: 536
>Carl McMillan (I): 457
Steve Heumiller (I): 355
Town of La Prairie
>Jeff Waller (I): 126
>Kirk Leach (I): 123
Delores Hahn: 53
Town of Lima Board of Supervisors, District 4
>Mike Newell: 104
Lee Taylor: 68
Clinton Community School District
>Write-in (Amy Brewer was a registered write-in candidate):466
>Kassie Shull (I): 440
Tim Thieding: 435
John Gracyalny (I): 422
City of Brodhead referendum
“Do you favor creation of the position of City Administrator for the City of Brodhead and an increase in the levy limit to fund the position?”
>No: 484
Yes: 166
School District of Brodhead referendum
“Shall the School District of Brodhead be authorized to exceed state revenue limits on a non-recurring basis by $1,750,000 in each of three (3) consecutive years for the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 school years to maintain school district facilities and programs?”
>Yes: 641
No: 524
Town of Porter referendum
“Shall the Town of Porter allow operation of ATVs and UTVs on certain town roads?”
>Yes: 151
No: 99
Rock County Board, District 3
>Debi Towns: 328
Danette Rynes (I): 283
Rock County Board, District 6
>Mary Mawhinney (I): 595
Carla Buchanan: 277
Rock County Board, District 7
>Ronald Woodman: 589
Mike Mulligan (I): 345
Rock County Board, District 8
>Rick Richard: 314
David Homan: 292
Walworth County
Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District 2
>Maria S. Lazar: 8,667
Lori Kornblum (I): 7,269
Town of Richmond Board of Supervisors, District 3
>Steven Wade (I): 202
Michael Bergman: 142
City of Lake Geneva mayor
>Charlene Klein (I): 907
Todd Krause: 858
Whitewater City Council, at-large
>Jim Allen (I): 710
Chuck Mills: 421
Whitewater Unified School District Board
>Miguel Aranda: 1,022
>Jennifer Kienbaum (I): 976
Joseph Kromholz (I): 964
Andrea Svec: 829
Delavan-Darien School District Board (top three are winners)
>Tiffany Schutt (I): 1,405
>Kevin Hermann (I): 1,256
>David Henriott (I): 1,172
Mike Schmidt: 916