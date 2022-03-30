With just a few days left until the April 5 election and early voting ending Friday, nearly 30 candidates from across Rock County are looking to fill 13 contested seats on the Rock County Board of Supervisors.
The districts with contested races include District 3; Districts 6-8; Districts 11-12; Districts 14, 17, 19, 21 and 26; and Districts 23-24.
Districts 8 and 17 were reshaped in the redistricting process, and that shuffled board members and created contested races.
Debi Towns and incumbent Danette Rynes, both of Edgerton, are running to represent District 3.
Avalon resident Mary Mawhinney is running against Carla Buchanan of Janesville for the District 6 seat, which represents the towns of Lima and Johnstown and parts of the towns of Milton and Harmony in northeastern Rock County.
Incumbent Mike Mulligan will look to retain his seat as the District 7 supervisor, facing off against Ronald Woodman of Janesville. The district covers the towns of La Prairie and Bradford, the city and village of Clinton, and part of the town of Turtle.
After last year’s redistricting, District 8 Supervisor Brian Knudson now lives in District 10 and is running for reelection. Rick Richard and David Homan, both of Janesville, are in the race to fill the newly vacant District 8 seat. The district includes parts of the towns of Janesville, Rock and Beloit.
Current District 11 member and Beloit resident Janelle Crary, who is listed as a write-in, is being challenged by registered write-in candidate Ryan McDonough, also of Beloit. The district covers a swath of the city west of the Rock River.
District 12, which includes the southwest corner of the city of Beloit, pits Lucas Carter against April Whitledge.
Shirley Williams, the incumbent in District 14, did not file her election paperwork in time to make the ballot, but she is running as a write-in candidate. A registered write-in in the race, Yusuf Adama, is not actively campaigning and said he is supporting Williams. The one name that will be on the ballot is that of Mike Zoril of Beloit. The district includes part of the town of Beloit east of the Rock River and adjacent portions of the city of Beloit.
Current District 17 supervisor Genia Stevens was also affected by last year’s redistricting map and will now represent District 13. This set the stage for a race between Beloit residents Robert Potter and Kim Schneider. The new District 17 covers the part of the town of Turtle and the east side of the city of Beloit.
The seat for District 18 was vacated by Bob Yeomans last December, who filed his non-candidacy paperwork after six years on the county board. Janesville candidates Billy Bob Grahn and Ron Sutterlin are in the running for Yeoman’s seat, which represents downtown Janesville, the Fourth Ward neighborhood and other neighborhoods north and east of downtown.
Incumbent Pam Bostwick, who did not file complete candidate paperwork or a notice of non-candidacy is leaving her seat representing District 21, with both Alan Furnas and Brent Fox seeking to fill the vacancy. The district covers the city of Janesville north of downtown and west of Milton Avenue and extends into the town of Janesville east of the Rock River.
District 23, made up of neighborhoods on Janesville's east side, is up for grabs as well, with Russ Podzilni of Janesville running against John Smecko to occupy the seat left by incumbent Richard Bostwick, who will now represent District 25.
Janesville candidates Jim Farrell, a former Janesville City Council member, and Kevin Stone are vying for the seat to represent District 24, a district that encompasses more neighborhoods on the city's east side.
Finally, Tricia Clasen, incumbent supervisor for District 23, is now running against John Burt for the District 26 seat. That district includes the southeastern corner of the city of Janesville east of Interstate 90/39.
For more information on the candidates, The Gazette will run questionnaires in the Friday edition of the paper.