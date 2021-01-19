WHITEWATER
Five candidates will seek two seats on the Whitewater School Board in the Feb. 16 primary election, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson announced in a news release on Rock County's spring primary ballot.
Incumbent Tom Ganser of 140 N. Esterly Ave., Whitewater, is trying to keep his seat.
The other candidates are:
- Jakub Fadrowski of W7857 Blue Heron Drive, Whitewater.
- Larry Kachel of 457 S. Buckingham Blvd., Whitewater.
- Maryann Zimmerman of W7582 R&W Townline Road, Whitewater.
- Andrea M. Svec of W7679 Shereda Road, Whitewater.