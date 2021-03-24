TOWN OF JOHNSTOWN
Thomas Bier and Scott Fleming are battling for the Supervisor 1 seat on the Johnstown Town Board on April 6.
Scott Fleming
Age: 39.
Address: 13214 E. Rye Road, Avalon.
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in soil and land management from UW-Stevens Point.
Job: Sampling director and nutrient management planner at Rock River Laboratory in Watertown.
Community service: Previously served on Rock County Pork Producers Board and Christus Evangelical Lutheran Church Council. Volunteers with the Wisconsin International Harvester Collectors Club, Whitewater SnoSeekers snowmobile club and the Snowmobile Alliances in Walworth and Jefferson counties.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: “To continue the long agricultural heritage of Johnstown Township through strong decision-making and management.”
Thomas Bier
The Gazette could not reach Bier for information.