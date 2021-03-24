TOWN OF AVON
Incumbent Michael F. Moore and Gregg Wartgow are vying for the Avon town chair seat April 6.
Michael F. Moore (I)
Age: 71.
Address: 14411 W. Carroll Road, Brodhead.
Education: High school graduate.
Job: Retired toolmaker, antique mall manager, hobby farmer.
Community service: 4-H leader.
Elected posts: Town constable and current town chair.
Major campaign issue: Funding town roads.
Gregg Wartgow
Age: 47.
Address: 16247 W. Highway 81, Brodhead.
Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and marketing from UW-Whitewater.
Job: Business-to-business marketing research and writing.
Community service: Snow shoveling, restoring landscaping at the town cemetery.
Elected posts: Current Supervisor 1 on the Avon Town Board.
Major campaign issue: "The people of Avon desperately want a change and have asked me to help usher in that change. Being the town chair does not mean you are the emperor of Avon. Town chair is merely one-third of a three-person board. That said, the town chair must lead that board so all members can work together and pull in the same direction. I believe strongly in leadership by example. As a supervisor on the board, I have fought hard to ensure that every tax dollar is spent wisely and that all citizens are treated respectfully within the confines of the law. Progress has been made, but there is more work to be done."