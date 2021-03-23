CLINTON
Three candidates are vying April 6 for two seats on the Clinton School Board: Tom Kucy and incumbents Ken Luety and Mike Birkholz.
Mike Birkholz (I)
Age: 50.
Address: 7124 S. Patrick Road, Beloit.
Education: High school graduate.
Job: Town of Beloit Road Department foreman.
Community service: Member of the Town of Turtle Fire Department and Town of Turtle Planning Commission.
Elected posts: One term on the Clinton School Board.
Major campaign issue: "Continue to strive for quality education for the Clinton community."
Tom Kucy
Age: 38.
Address: 317 Church St., Clinton.
Education: Not provided.
Job: Dispatch manager at Point Ready Mix.
Community service: Special Olympics adult basketball coach, Clinton Youth Soccer Organization coach—both volunteer positions.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: "There is nothing more important to a community than educating our kids. I can provide insight to the board for years to come as a parent of young children who have most of their school career ahead of them. In these tough times, it is important to have the kids who are currently in school dealing with these changes and issues represented within the board of education when tough decisions are being made."
Ken Luety (I)
Age: 63.
Address: 6809 E. County J, Clinton.
Education: Clinton High School, UW-Madison short course.
Job: Farmer.
Community service: Rock County Pork & Beef Producers Board, Wisconsin State Fair swine superintendent.
Elected posts: Clinton School Board.
Major campaign issue: "I'm really excited to see our referendum and reconfiguration projects through to completion. I also want to be involved in making sure that our students are given every opportunity to catch up, considering the challenges this past year."