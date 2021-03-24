TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE
Three candidates are vying for two town supervisor seats in the April 6 spring election.
Newcomer Delores Hahn is campaigning to upset incumbents Virgil Pope and Archie Morton Jr.
Delores Hahn
Age: Did not provide.
Address: 5227 S. Milton Shopiere Road, Janesville.
Education: Bachelor of Arts from Beloit College, Master of Science in Engineering from UW-Whitewater, licensed basic aviation ground instructor.
Job: Reading specialist/teacher at Clinton Middle School for 14 years and Blackhawk Technical College adult basic education teacher at the Rock County Jail for 15 years.
Community service: Clinton Public Library Board for 18 years, Rock County Court-appointed special advocate for 2½ years.
Elected posts: Clinton Village Board for eight years.
Major campaign issue: "I am seeking a seat on the township board because people experience local government touching lives and hearts in a very real way. Many aspects of our environment, community and homes are affected locally. You might vote for me because I care about my life and home in this beautiful place, as well as your life and home. I believe I ask good questions. I listen well and learn quickly. I am interested in the maintenance and growth of La Prairie Township."
Archie Morton Jr. (I)
Age: 62.
Address: 6337 E. Avalon Road, Janesville.
Education: Clinton High School graduate, UW-Madison Farm and Industry Short Course graduate.
Job: Farmer and District 2 director of Wisconsin Farm Bureau.
Community service: President of the Rock County Farm Bureau, Rock County Dairy Promotion Council and Clinton FFA Alumni Association; chair of the church memorial committee; served on the La Prairie Planning and Zoning Committee from 1997-99.
Elected posts: La Prairie Town Board since 1999 and District 2 director of Wisconsin Farm Bureau since 2014.
Major campaign issue: "I have lived in the town of La Prairie my whole life. We need to remain as an agricultural community and protect our rural integrity."
Virgil Pope (I)
Age: 63.
Address: 3319 Van Allen Road, Janesville.
Education: Degrees in political science, history and English from UW-Whitewater.
Job: Partner at Pope Transport in Whitewater.
Community service: 4-H leader, St. Stephen Church Council chair, La Prairie Plan Commission member and chair.
Elected posts: Town board supervisor.
Major campaign issue: "As Janesville continues to grow, the township will be faced with continuing challenges concerning its land and road use. La Prairie Township is a beautiful slice of Americana. Some of the best soil in the world is here. Our forebears managed to ensure that it remain mostly agricultural through implementation of 'smart' planning, and we need to continue this heritage."