About 19% of Rock County’s registered voters went to the polls Tuesday, to no one’s surprise.
Low turnouts are typical in spring elections. The last time Wisconsin had a spring election without presidential primaries was in 2019, when 23% turned out.
Those who did turn out did so heavily for Jill Underly for state superintendent of public instruction, who garnered 11,595 votes to Deborah Kerr’s 6,959.
Next door in Walworth County, Kerr won with 8,522 votes to Underly’s 8,064.
The importance of voting is often highlighted in spring elections, and it happened again Tuesday.
If only one more person had voted in the town of Avon, the result would have been different for town board candidates Jeff Border and Luke Withrow. They tied with 89 votes apiece.
It wasn’t immediately known how the town board would resolve the tie. In some municipalities, ties are decided by drawing from a deck of cards.