EDGERTON
Edgerton City Council incumbent Candy Davis faces former city official Matt McIntyre on April 6 in the race to represent District 2 on the council.
Candy Davis (I)
Age: 65.
Address: 434 Fairfield Circle, Edgerton.
Education: Stoughton High School graduate, EMT certification from Blackhawk Technical College.
Job: Retired.
Community service: School crossing guard, initiated and maintains the pedestrian crossing flag program.
Elected posts: City council, Edgerton Fire Protection District secretary/treasurer.
Major campaign issue: Promote continued community growth with business and home ownership, support existing businesses, continue prioritizing street repair and ensure the city’s departments and personnel are properly equipped while maintaining a balanced budget.
Matt McIntyre
Age: 63.
Address: 1300 Winston Drive, Edgerton.
Education: Edgerton Senior High graduate, attended UW-Whitewater at Rock County, Blackhawk Technical College and UW-Whitewater.
Job: Good Plumbing and Heating Co.
Community service: Former city council representative to the chamber of commerce, previously active in civic groups.
Elected posts: Former mayor for 10 years and a city council member for 12 years.
Major campaign issue: “I have always tried my best as a council member to keep Edgerton great as a whole and to continue to keep it a fun, exciting place to live in and shop in, and to keep it as safe as possible. That includes well-thought-out neighborhood planning for new subdivisions, maintaining existing hometown businesses and encouraging new businesses to come to the city, increasing the number of high-paying jobs, expanding parks and being transparent about what is happening at City Hall. Let’s preserve what’s best about Edgerton and welcome progress that benefits the residents.”