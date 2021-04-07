Here are the unofficial vote totals for races in the April 6 election released Monday. (>) signifies winners. (I) signifies incumbents.
Rock County
Referendum question: Should the State of Wisconsin accept Affordable Care Act Federal Medicaid funds earmarked to expand health insurance coverage to 176,000 additional Wisconsin residents resulting in the state saving $324.5 million?
> Yes: 14,974
No: 4,311
Town of Avon
Town Board, Chairperson
> Gregg Wartgow: 114
Michael F. Moore (I): 88
Town Board, Supervisor 2
(Tied)
Jeff Border: 89
Luke Withrow: 89
Beloit
City Council
> Nancy V. Forbeck (I): 1,565
> Clinton Anderson (I): 1,525
> Sherry Blakeley (I): 1,385
Dayetoven Raleigh: 1,128
John P. Petersen: 860
Beloit School Board
> Spencer Anderson: 1,259
> Sean A. Leavy: 1,182
Christine Raleigh: 1,115
Gregg A. Schneider: 1,004
Town of Beloit
Town Board, Supervisor
> John Pelock: 530
> James Packard Jr.: 529
Jim Stevens (I): 298
Diane M. Greenlee: 292
Clinton
Clinton School Board
> Mike Birkholz (I): 504
> Tom Kucy: 470
Ken Luety (I): 418
Evansville
Evansville School Board
> Kathi Swanson (I): 1,097
> Ellyn Paul (I): 963
> Shana Cook (I): 898
Mason Braunschweig: 852
Edgerton
Alderperson, District 2
> Candy Davis (I): 166
Matt McIntyre: 133
Alderperson, District 3
> Paul Davis: 99
Anne Radtke (I): 89
Footville
Village Trustee
> Jill Thomson: 88
> Randy Baertschi (I): 82
> David Stelter: 68
Roland Nath: 64
Town of Johnstown
Town Board, Supervisor 1
> Scott Fleming: 83
Thomas Bier: 66
Town of La Prairie
Town Board, Supervisor
> Archie Morton Jr. (I): 113
> Virgil Pope (I): 104
Delores Hahn: 57
Town of Plymouth
Town Board, Chairperson:
> Don Bomkamp: 199
Sean P. Snyder (I): 123
Walworth County
Darien
Town Board Supervisor
> Bud Wojcik: 212
> Dale Wheelock: 158
Daniel G. Kilkenny: 147
City of Delavan
Alderperson - District 2
> Carri Deschner-Brandt: 208
John T. Ryan: 76
Town of Delavan
Referendum question: Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Delavan for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2022, is limited to a percentage which is estimated to be .5%, resulting in an estimated levy of $3,539,533. Shall the Town of Delavan be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2022, and on an ongoing basis, for maintaining six (6) additional Fire/EMS personnel with associated equipment, by a total of $498,589, which results in an estimated levy of $4,038,122, for 2022?
> Yes: 600
No: 462
Village of Sharon
Village President
> Mark A. Ruosch: 180
Larry Stolldorf: 48
Village Trustee
> Lawrence Butch Diderich: 185
> Pam Woodrich: 152
> Kelly Schmig: 133
Amanda Rose: 105
Whitewater
Council Member at Large
> Lisa Dawsey Smith: 619
Dan Machalik: 291
Whitewater School Board
> Maryann Zimmerman: 1,064
> Larry Kachel: 1,024
Tom Ganser: 858
Andrea M. Svec: 224