A voter walks to the ballot counter inside the Hedberg Public Library during the spring election on Tuesday, April 6.

 Anthony Wahl

Here are the unofficial vote totals for races in the April 6 election released Monday. (>) signifies winners. (I) signifies incumbents.

Rock County

Referendum question: Should the State of Wisconsin accept Affordable Care Act Federal Medicaid funds earmarked to expand health insurance coverage to 176,000 additional Wisconsin residents resulting in the state saving $324.5 million?

> Yes: 14,974

No: 4,311

Town of Avon

Town Board, Chairperson

> Gregg Wartgow: 114

Michael F. Moore (I): 88

Town Board, Supervisor 2

(Tied)

Jeff Border: 89

Luke Withrow: 89

Beloit

City Council

> Nancy V. Forbeck (I): 1,565

> Clinton Anderson (I): 1,525

> Sherry Blakeley (I): 1,385

Dayetoven Raleigh: 1,128

John P. Petersen: 860

Beloit School Board

> Spencer Anderson: 1,259

> Sean A. Leavy: 1,182

Christine Raleigh: 1,115

Gregg A. Schneider: 1,004

Town of Beloit

Town Board, Supervisor

> John Pelock: 530

> James Packard Jr.: 529

Jim Stevens (I): 298

Diane M. Greenlee: 292

Clinton

Clinton School Board

> Mike Birkholz (I): 504

> Tom Kucy: 470

Ken Luety (I): 418

Evansville

Evansville School Board

> Kathi Swanson (I): 1,097

> Ellyn Paul (I): 963

> Shana Cook (I): 898

Mason Braunschweig: 852

Edgerton

Alderperson, District 2

> Candy Davis (I): 166

Matt McIntyre: 133

Alderperson, District 3

> Paul Davis: 99

Anne Radtke (I): 89

Footville

Village Trustee

> Jill Thomson: 88

> Randy Baertschi (I): 82

> David Stelter: 68

Roland Nath: 64

Town of Johnstown

Town Board, Supervisor 1

> Scott Fleming: 83

Thomas Bier: 66

Town of La Prairie

Town Board, Supervisor

> Archie Morton Jr. (I): 113

> Virgil Pope (I): 104

Delores Hahn: 57

Town of Plymouth

Town Board, Chairperson:

> Don Bomkamp: 199

Sean P. Snyder (I): 123

Walworth County

Darien

Town Board Supervisor

> Bud Wojcik: 212

> Dale Wheelock: 158

Daniel G. Kilkenny: 147

City of Delavan

Alderperson - District 2

> Carri Deschner-Brandt: 208

John T. Ryan: 76

Town of Delavan

Referendum question: Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Delavan for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2022, is limited to a percentage which is estimated to be .5%, resulting in an estimated levy of $3,539,533. Shall the Town of Delavan be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2022, and on an ongoing basis, for maintaining six (6) additional Fire/EMS personnel with associated equipment, by a total of $498,589, which results in an estimated levy of $4,038,122, for 2022?

> Yes: 600

No: 462

Village of Sharon

Village President

> Mark A. Ruosch: 180

Larry Stolldorf: 48

Village Trustee

> Lawrence Butch Diderich: 185

> Pam Woodrich: 152

> Kelly Schmig: 133

Amanda Rose: 105

Whitewater

Council Member at Large

> Lisa Dawsey Smith: 619

Dan Machalik: 291

Whitewater School Board

> Maryann Zimmerman: 1,064

> Larry Kachel: 1,024

Tom Ganser: 858

Andrea M. Svec: 224

