Janesville City Council candidates

Jack Herndon

Age: 49.

Address: 404 S. Walnut St., Janesville.

Job: Drywall contractor.

Education: High school graduate.

Community service: Easterseals fundraiser.

Elected posts: None.

Michael Jackson

Age: 73.

Address: 2112 N. Wright Road, Janesville.

Job: Retired minister at New Life Assembly of God, Janesville.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Bible College, Houston.

Community service: Member of HealthNet of Rock County Board of Directors, co-founder of Janesville Community Health Center, board member for Partners in Prevention, Rock County Behavioral Health steering committee member, election poll worker.

Elected posts: None.

Doug Marklein (I)

Age: 65.

Address: 3865 Red Hawk Court, Janesville.

Job: Home builder with Marklein Builders.

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in construction administration from UW-Madison.

Community service: South Central Wisconsin Builders Association past president and active member.

Elected posts: Janesville City Council from 2013 to present.

Dave Marshick

Age: 54.

Address: 4255 Saratoga Drive, Janesville.

Job: Senior vice president of commercial banking at First National Bank.

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from UW-Madison.

Community service: Board member for the Downtown Janesville Business Improvement District, board member for Downtown Janesville Inc., board member for Forward Janesville, member of ARISEnow steering committee.

Elected posts: None.

Heather Miller

Age: 51.

Address: 2023 Joliet St., Janesville.

Job: Driving instructor.

Education: Associate of Science degree in business from Kishwaukee College. Studied sociology, biology and criminal justice at Northern Illinois University and Rasmussen College.

Community service: Volunteer with ECHO, board member for Parker High School Athletic Boosters, 4-H leader, Girl Scout troop leader.

Elected posts: None.

Dan Neal

Age: 38.

Address: 115 S. Garfield Ave., Janesville.

Job: Regional construction manager for fire protection at JF Ahern.

Education: High school graduate.

Community service: Habitat for Humanity volunteer, team leader for American Children's Hospital toy drives, Join Janesville member, ambassador for Forward Janesville.

Elected posts: None.