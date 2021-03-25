EVANSVILLE
The Evansville School Board race on April 6 features four candidates jockeying for three open seats.
Mason Braunschweig is competing with incumbents Shana Cook, Ellyn Paul and Kathi Swanson for a spot on the board.
Mason Braunschweig
Age: 46.
Address: 6217 N. Cassidy Road, Evansville.
Educa-tion: Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and criminal justice from UW-Madison, law degree from Northern Illinois University, five years of active duty in U.S. Army and three years in Wisconsin National Guard.
Job: Rock County assistant district attorney.
Community service: Evansville youth wrestling board for 11 years, Evansville youth baseball for three years.
Elected posts: Evansville City Council for eight years, Evansville School Board for four years.
Major campaign issue: “Opportunities for kids. We can’t move forward as a district continuing to say ‘no’ to kids; we must plow ahead and say ‘yes’ to kids and the opportunities we make available to them. If we have learned anything from last year, it is that kids learn differently, and we must be able to provide that learning experience in any situation. Learning doesn’t just happen in the arena of academics. Our kids learn many invaluable life lessons from athletics, the arts and other vital cocurricular activities. If our district is better prepared in these arenas, many other issues such as school choice deficits can be combated effectively.”
Shana Cook (I)
Age: 38.
Address: 243 E. Main St., Evansville.
Educa-tion: High school graduate.
Job: Vertical onboarding compliance specialist.
Com-munity service: Youth director for Evansville Soccer.
Elected posts: Current Evansville School Board member.
Major campaign issue: “Our children deserve a fair and equal education.”
Ellyn Paul (I)
Age: 60.
Address: 21 Garfield Ave., Evansville.
Educa-tion: Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from Hamline University.
Job: Software engineer.
Community service: Former Girl Scout leader for 13 years, parent volunteer and former president of Evansville High School Music Boosters, volunteer for Big Band Bash, and former parish council member at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Elected posts: Current Evansville School Board clerk.
Major campaign issue: “Strengthening transparent collaborative decision-making and maintaining the improvements to the open-enrollment deficit.”
Kathi Swanson (I)
Age: 59.
Address: 4322 N. Cornfield Drive, Evansville.
Educa-tion: Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and Master of Science degree in counseling.
Job: Self-employed professional long-arm quilter.
Community service: Volunteered in Evansville schools and for church-sponsored community outreach.
Elected posts: Evansville School Board from 2008-15 and 2018-present.
Major campaign issue: “Assessing student achievement, social/emotional learning and mental health issues due to the current global pandemic and developing a plan to address all individual student needs.”