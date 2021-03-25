FOOTVILLE
Four candidates, one of them an incumbent, are seeking three seats on the Footville Village Board.
The candidates are incumbent Randy Baertschi, Roland Nath, David Stelter and Jill Thomson.
Randy Baertschi (I)
Age: 74.
Address: P.O. Box 91, Footville.
Education: High school graduate.
Job: Retired.
Community service: Fire commission, various committees on village board.
Elected posts: Footville Village Board.
Major campaign issue: Has been serving as a trustee for 10 years and wants to continue serving to give back to the community.
Roland Nath
Age: 60.
Address: P.O. Box 84, Footville.
Education: High school graduate.
Job: Truck driver.
Community service: None.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: Nath is running on a recommendation from residents.
David Stelter
Age: 49.
Address: 227 Janesville St., Footville.
Education: High school graduate.
Job: Vender managed inventory specialist for L.W. Meyer.
Community service: Scoutmaster for Boy Scouts, volunteer for Pheasants Forever, president of the Luther Valley Historical Society.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: "I want to do my civic duty and help make the community that I grew up in better."
Jill Thomson
Age: 55.
Address: 128 Church Court, Footville.
Education: Bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Washington in Seattle.
Job: Private business owner, elementary school teacher by trade.
Community service: Worship director at local church, election poll worker.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: "I think that sometimes dealing with everyday life and issues with fresh eyes is a good thing, and I know that I can bring a set of fresh eyes to the table."