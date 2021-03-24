EDGERTON
Voters in the April 6 election must choose one of two candidates for the Edgerton City Council’s District 3 seat: incumbent Anne Radtke or Paul Davis, a former council member.
Paul Davis
Age: 57.
Address: 341 York Road, Edgerton.
Education: Edgerton High School graduate, Bachelor of Arts degree from UW-Eau Claire.
Job: Deposit/loan operations analyst at FIS.
Community service: Police commission president, plan commission, historical committee chairman and zoning board of appeals.
Elected posts: City council member from 2005-08 and 2015-18.
Major campaign issue: “My goal is to work toward expanding the city tax base by encouraging city-type businesses which would include light industrial and retail.”
Anne Radtke (I)
Age: 59.
Address: 309 Quigley St., Edgerton.
Education: Blackhawk Technical College.
Job: Supervisor program support at Journey Mental Health Center.
Community service: Helped with school musicals, band and soccer fundraisers.
Elected posts: Currently serving on Edgerton City Council. Served four years on the council in the 1990s.
Major campaign issue: “I am here to serve the citizens of Edgerton and help in any way I can.”