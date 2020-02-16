JANESVILLE
Wisconsin voters can head to the polls Tuesday for the spring primaries.
Few will.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said a high turnout for a spring primary is about 12% of eligible voters. She expects 8% to 10% on Tuesday.
Tollefson said she’s seen few campaign signs around the county. Signs often serve as reminders to vote.
Those who do vote will decide which two state Supreme Court candidates will advance to the April 7 general election. Voters may choose one of the three candidates.
Locally, Edgerton voters will narrow the field of three mayoral candidates to two. Voters must choose one of the three.
And in the Milton School District, voters will decide which four of the five candidates will advance. Voters can vote for a maximum of two candidates. Two seats will be filled in the April 7 election.
Voting basics:
- Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
- Voters must be registered. They can check their status and see a copy of their ballots at myvote.wi.gov or check with their local municipal clerks.
- Those who aren’t registered can register at the polls. They must bring proof of residence, which could be a driver’s license with current address, a utility bill, a college student ID with fee receipt or a concealed-carry license, among other proofs. Again, check with your clerk or see myvote.wi.gov.
- Voters must present a photo ID at the polls and sign the poll book.
The election will feature one first: Rock County has a new kind of handicapped-accessible voting machine. The ExpressVote machine replaces the old Automark machines.
The machines are controlled through touch-screen technology or a controller. Anyone can use the machine, said Janesville Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek.
The machine will magnifiy the ballot for those with limited sight and features Braille, as well. The voter can listen to instructions and hear a confirmation of who they voted for through a headset.
“The pollworkers are excited about it because it works so much better than the old Automark machines. It is so much easier to use,” Tollefson said.
Tollefson said the primary will help pollworkers when they return for the next election.
“It’s a great way to get us prepped for April because April is going to be historically heavy turnout I believe,” Tollefson said.
The April 7 election will feature both the nonpartisan state and local races and the partisan primaries.
If earlier primaries in other states don’t produce a clear frontrunner among the Democratic presidential contenders, which Tollefson believes is likely, then Wisconsin voters would play a key role.