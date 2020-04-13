JANESVILLE
A newcomer to politics grabbed the most votes in the Janesville City Council race, ousting the current council president, who lost by fewer than 50 votes.
Susan Johnson received the most votes April 7 with 7,761, or 25.95%, according to results released Monday night.
Incumbents Paul Williams and Paul Benson retained their seats with 6,962 and 6,450 votes, respectively.
Council President Richard Gruber was the lowest vote-getter, tallying 6,409 votes, 41 behind Benson.
"I think since I was the top vote-getter, it is pretty decisive that people in Janesville do want change," Johnson said. "... I believe they want more community engagement. I think that is really why I won."
A fifth candidate, William Beil, ended his candidacy in February, days after The Gazette published a story about a 1998 domestic violence conviction against him.
Gruber said Monday night it was too early to decide whether he would ask for a recount, but he was leaning toward not requesting one. He said he believed the voters had spoken.
Janesville saw a historic number of people voting absentee, with 12,424 absentee ballots issued and 11,412 returned. That eclipsed the 2016 presidential election, when a record 9,686 absentee ballots were issued.
Officials statewide encouraged voters to vote absentee because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The April 7 in-person election caused controversy across the state.
Still, 3,306 people voted in person, City Manager Mark Freitag said at Monday's city council meeting.
Benson was appointed to the city council last year to fill a seat left vacant by former council member Jens Jorgensen.
Williams served on the council from 2000 to 2008 and returned in 2016.
The three winners agreed that helping the community through the pandemic should be the council's top priority for the immediate future.
Johnson and Williams said the council needs to reconsider its priorities moving forward and decipher between needs and wants.
The proposed indoor sports complex is a project that might have to be put on the back burner while the council addresses economic issues such as high unemployment and loss of revenue from room taxes, Williams said.
Johnson said she is concerned about lead abatement efforts that require people who might be struggling financially to pay for some or all of the cost to replace lead sources in their homes.
Benson believes the council still has the "bandwith" to address ongoing projects, such as ARISE downtown revitalization and the proposed sports complex, which will keep the city moving forward.