DELAVAN
Two Delavan residents are vying for the Walworth County supervisor seat in District 5: incumbent Charlene Fell Stables and Ryan Simons.
Charlene Fell Staples (I)
Age: 63.
Address: W7898 Creek Road, Delavan.
Education: High school graduate and attended Gateway Technical College.
Job: Retired certified nursing assistant at Lakeland Health Care Center.
Community service: Volunteer for Delavan EMT, Lakeland Animal Shelter, Walworth County Historical Society, Walworth County Genealogy Society Board of Directors, vice regent for the Daughters of the American Revolution, president of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War and Darien EMS for 12 years.
Elected posts: Three terms on Walworth County Board.
Major campaign issue: My focus is to continue listening to and acting on concerns of residents of District 5 and Walworth County as a whole.
Ryan Simons
Age: 54.
Address: 2601 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration from UW-Madison and Master of Business Administration from UW-Whitewater.
Job: Real estate broker.
Community service: Member of the Delavan-Delavan Lake Chamber of Commerce, Walworth County Visitors Bureau and past president and member of Lakes Area Realtor Association.
Elected posts: Delavan Town Board, 2009-11, and Delavan town chairman from 2011-19.
Major campaign issue: As a Walworth County supervisor, I will continue to protect Walworth County's natural resources, listen to the residents in the towns and village that I represent, and work with area businesses to promote growth and employment in the county.