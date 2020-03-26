JANESVILLE
Two Janesville residents are vying for one seat representing the Rock County Board's District 21.
They are Pam Bostwick and incumbent Terry Thomas.
Pam Bostwick
Age: 73.
Address: 2501 Holiday Drive, Apt. 2, Janesville.
Education: Graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and college credits from UW-Whitewater, Milton College, MAC, Blackhawk Technical College and Phoenix College.
Job: Retired.
Community service: Milton EMS for six years, Rock County Labor Council, YWCA Rock County helpline, foster parent advisory committee and ad hoc budget committee.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issues: To spark public interest in county government. Engage and inform Rock County citizens of issues and needed services. My passion is for Rock County as a whole, as well as to be the voice of District 21. Yearly, I read the county budget. I have participated in data for budget preparation. I will gladly participate and assist in the transitions within human services, for the good of the department and the public. I believe my experience having worked in various county positions can clarify information and assist in decision-making processes.
Terry Thomas (I)
Age: 65.
Address: 1425 Clover Lane, Janesville.
Education: Accounting degree from Upper Iowa University.
Job: Retired from General Motors.
Community service: Member of United Auto Workers standing committee.
Elected posts: UAW Alternate Committee and Rock County Board supervisor.
Major campaign issue: All issues are important when trying to provide services to the people that need them. The COVID-19 virus is certainly on everyone's mind, and it is important to follow the information from the health department. Moving the Human Services Department to the former Pick n' Save building will put all services in the same building and be more efficient and less confusing for the staff and public.