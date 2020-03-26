BELOIT
Two candidates are competing for the District 14 seat on the Rock County Board on April 7.
They are John Peterson and Shirley Williams. The Gazette was unable to reach Williams for comment.
John Peterson
Age: 51.
Address: 2387 Turnberry Drive, Beloit.
Education: Louis F. Garland Fire Academy, St. Louis Community College, Milwaukee Area Technical College and College of Lake County.
Job: Retired firefighter and paramedic. Worked for the U.S. Marine Corps, National Guard, Missouri Air Force and U.S. Navy.
Community service: Volunteer firefighter and current member of Beloit Board of Appeals.
Elected posts: President of Parkmeadow Turnberry Homeowners Association from 2003-04 and former vice commander and quartermaster at VFW Post 10430 in Clinton.
Major campaign issues: Maintain low property taxes and ensure individual city and township relationships are well thought-out and planned. Provide as much infrastructure increase and maintenance to highways and the communication system as possible. Complete these projects in a timely fashion and at the best price for residents.