BRODHEAD
BRODHEAD
Two candidates are vying to become Brodhead's next mayor on April 7.
The candidates are Troy Nyman and Tim Stocks. The Gazette was unable to reach Nyman for comment.
Tim Stocks
Age: 73.
Address: 306 E. Eighth Ave., Brodhead.
Education: High school graduate.
Job: Retired from AT&T.
Community service: Active at Wallace-Culles-Maveus VFW Post 6858.
Elected posts: Brodhead City Council and Seneca Area School Board.
Major campaign issue: Transparency—improving communication with the public by changing city meeting protocol. Economic development—growing Brodhead requires cooperative efforts with neighboring towns, and as mayor, I would begin the process. Citizen involvement—I will take action to make serving as a citizen volunteer more rewarding and simpler.