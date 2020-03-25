JANESVILLE
Incumbent Craig Gramke faces a challenge from Doug Wilde for his District 23 seat on the Rock County Board on April 7.
Craig Gramke (I)
Age: 67.
Address: 4200 Ruger Ave., Janesville.
Education: Parker High School graduate.
Job: Builder for Gramke Monument Works.
Community service: Ruth's House, Oak Hill Cemetery Advisory Committee and chief inspector for elections.
Elected posts: Served on the Janesville Citizens Board of Review and Rock County Board.
Major campaign issues: I have served on the county board for two years and would like the opportunity to continue to become more involved.
Doug Wilde
Age: 31.
Address: 3107 Palmer Drive, Apt. 16, Janesville.
Education: Bachelor of Science degree from UW-Whitewater.
Job: Staff representative and organizer at SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin.
Community service: Former volunteer firefighter for Whitewater Fire Department.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: Rock County employees are paid significantly less than those in neighboring counties such as Jefferson, Walworth and Dane. Each employee we lose to turnover costs taxpayers around $54,000. We need to raise wages to levels equivalent to the surrounding counties to increase our retention of experienced, skilled workers.