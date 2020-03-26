JANESVILLE
Incumbent Wes Davis and John Smecko are competing April 7 to fill the District 20 seat on the Rock County Board.
Wes Davis (I)
Age: 73.
Address: 4210 Castlemoor Drive, Janesville.
Education: Bachelor of Science degree, Bachelor of Education degree and Master of Studies degree.
Job: Retired teacher.
Community service: Beloit Education Association, Rock Valley United Teachers and Janesville Cable Board Advisory Committee.
Elected posts: Rock County Board, third term.
Major campaign issue: I try to bring diverse groups together to solve problems. I am concerned with water quantity and quality, health and safety, agricultural and environmental issues and protecting landowners from eminent domain when used for private gain instead of public good, especially the threat of takeover by private foreign developers.
John Smecko
Age: 65.
Address: 2926 N. Wright Road, Janesville.
Education: None listed.
Job: Self-employed home builder.
Community service: Served five years on Community Development Authority committee.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: I look forward to serving my community. I would immediately keep you advised and up to date with the latest developments concerning the coronavirus. Also with the rise of gun shootings now in our own state and at schools, I want to see greater measures of safety in place.