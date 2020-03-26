EDGERTON
Edgerton resident Matt McIntyre is challenging incumbent Danette Rynes for the District 3 seat on the Rock County Board.
Matt McIntyre
Age: 62.
Address: 1300 Winston Drive, Edgerton.
Education: Edgerton High School graduate, attended UW-Whitewater at Rock County, UW-Whitewater, Blackhawk Technical College and Oklahoma Surveying School.
Job: Plumbing and heating.
Community service: Former member of the Edgerton Jaycees.
Elected posts: Former mayor and six terms on Edgerton City Council.
Major campaign issue: To make sure that Rock County continues on an upward economic trend with more job and business growth. Help to support all of the various important county departments and talented staff. Preserve our vitally important farmland and rural areas with an overall balance of living that we all appreciate. And keep our county a safe, friendly place to live.
Danette Rynes
Age: 44.
Address: 620 N. Main St., Edgerton.
Education: Attended UW-Whitewater.
Job: Certified mastectomy fitter at SSM Health and home CNA.
Community service: None.
Elected posts: Rock County Board.
Major campaign issue: Focus on making Rock County the best place to live for all its residents. I am a single mom and understand issues facing our county, such as affordable housing and health care. I also feel strongly about clean air and water initiatives and leaving our environment better for our children and grandchildren than we found it.