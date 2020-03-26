ELKHORN
Incumbent Kathy Ingersoll is facing a challenge for her District 6 seat on the Walworth County Board.
Challenger Mary Burpee is a newcomer to politics but has been active with Walworth County nonprofits. The election is April 7.
Mary Burpee
Age: 69.
Address: 609 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Education: One year of business college.
Job: Retired, former union organizer and negotiator for the public employees union.
Community service: Volunteer for Mission of Mercy, Lakeland Health Care Center, SMILES equine therapy program, Walworth County Literacy Council and Walworth County Big Brothers/Big Sisters program; advocate volunteer with the Sexual Assault Victim Program; Medicare outreach volunteer with Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: I am running because I believe in accountability and accessibility from our elected government officials. The current supervisor for District 6 is out of state for three months of each year. We have no real representation in committee meeting, where most of the work of the board takes place. We have no consistent representation at county board monthly meetings. We deserve better. I pledge to do the hard work that is required from this elected office.
Kathy Ingersoll (I)
Age: 75.
Address: 303 Randall Place, Elkhorn.
Education: Licensed practical nurse degree.
Job: Retired.
Community service: None.
Elected posts: Walworth County Board member since 2002.
Major campaign issue: One reason I am re-running is to support the new administrator and the changes that are being made in the different committees, to uphold the continuity of the board. I will continue to do the work and meet the needs of my constituency in Elkhorn and support my co-workers.