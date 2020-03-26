ELKHORN

Incumbent Tim Brellenthin and Brian Holt are competing for the Walworth County Board seat in District 3.

Tim Brellenthin (I)

Age: 74.

Address: W5450 Kenosha Drive, Elkhorn.

Education: High school graduate.

Job: Retired.

Community service: Elkhorn Rotary Club member for 50 years, Meals on Wheels and Lakeland Animal Shelter board member.

Elected posts: Former president of Wisconsin Land Title Association, Elkhorn Area School Board president and 15-year member of Walworth County Board.

Major campaign issue: I have enjoyed serving on the board since 2012. I feel that the current board has worked well with the administration to serve the residents of Walworth County.

Brian Holt

Age: 32.

Address: W6873 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn.

Education: High school graduate from Pius XI High School, Milwaukee.

Job: Self-employed dairy farmer.

Community service: Lake Geneva Jaycees and Elkhorn Rotary Club member.

Elected posts: None.

Major campaign issue: Agricultural outreach and education in Walworth County. Streamlining support and information for our farmers.

