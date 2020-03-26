ELKHORN
Incumbent Tim Brellenthin and Brian Holt are competing for the Walworth County Board seat in District 3.
Tim Brellenthin (I)
Age: 74.
Address: W5450 Kenosha Drive, Elkhorn.
Education: High school graduate.
Job: Retired.
Community service: Elkhorn Rotary Club member for 50 years, Meals on Wheels and Lakeland Animal Shelter board member.
Elected posts: Former president of Wisconsin Land Title Association, Elkhorn Area School Board president and 15-year member of Walworth County Board.
Major campaign issue: I have enjoyed serving on the board since 2012. I feel that the current board has worked well with the administration to serve the residents of Walworth County.
Brian Holt
Age: 32.
Address: W6873 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn.
Education: High school graduate from Pius XI High School, Milwaukee.
Job: Self-employed dairy farmer.
Community service: Lake Geneva Jaycees and Elkhorn Rotary Club member.
Elected posts: None.
Major campaign issue: Agricultural outreach and education in Walworth County. Streamlining support and information for our farmers.