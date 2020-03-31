The Southern Wisconsin building trades unions have announced their endorsements in the April 7 elections, including the endorsement of Judge Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
These Rock County candidates also received endorsements:
- Danette Rynes, Rock County Board, District 3.
- Tracy Thompson, Rock County Board, District 4.
- Robert Potter, Rock County Board, District 6.
- Yuri Rashkin, Rock County Board, District 15.
- Jacob Taylor, Rock County Board, District 16.
- Wes Davis, Rock County Board, District 20.
- Terry Thomas, Rock County Board, District 21.
- Doug Wilde, Rock County Board, District 23.
- Rich Bostwick, Rock County Board, District 24.
- Tom Brien, Rock County Board, District 29.
- Regina Dunkin, Brittney Keyes and Paul Martin for Beloit City Council.
- Spencer Anderson, Maria Delgado, Stephanie Jacobs and Aimee Levy for Beloit School Board.
- Susan Johnson for Janesville City Council.
- Lisa Hurda, Kevin Murray and Karl Dommershausen for Janesville School Board.
- Mike Hoffman, David Holterman and Shelly Krull-Hanke for Milton School Board.
For more information on registering to vote or to request an absentee ballot, visit myvote.wi.gov.